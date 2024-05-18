 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 36,000 Cops To Guard Mumbai On Poll Day
Aishwarya Iyer Updated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Representative Image

The Mumbai police will press into service over 36,000 police officials to ensure smooth voting during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the city, officials said on Saturday.

As per Mumbai Police officials, on the day of voting, higher-level officials like additional police commissioners (5), deputy commissioners (25), and assistant commissioners (77) will look after their jurisdiction. As many as 2,475 police officers and 22,100 police personnel will be deployed along with three Riot Control Police personnel.

As additional deployment, 170 police officers and 5,360 police personnel will be deployed along with 6,200 home guard police personnel. About 36 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Special Armed Police (SAP) will be deployed at sensitive zones.

Special training was provided to all the deployed police personnel, stated a senior police official.

The officials added that more than 8,088 individuals with criminal histories who can threaten the law and order situation during the election have been restrained from the city.

Section 144 will be imposed to restrict the assembly of people within 100m of polling stations for all six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city. Only people who are candidates or accredited agents of candidates, officials on poll duty, or public servants engaged in duty will be allowed in the vicinity of the polling station.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has appealed to Mumbaikars to cast their vote. “I appeal to all voters of Mumbai to cast their precious votes this Monday. Voting is your right, use it,” said Phansalkar.

