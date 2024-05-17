 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '4,000 Cops To Be On Bandobast Duty During Polls In Navi Mumbai,' Says Police Chief Milind Bharambhe
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '4,000 Cops To Be On Bandobast Duty During Polls In Navi Mumbai,' Says Police Chief Milind Bharambhe

Milind Bharambhe said comprehensive security measures are in place, including preparatory meetings and the arrival of six companies comprising armed battalions.

Friday, May 17, 2024
Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambhe | Source

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police have deployed 3,500 to 4,000 cops for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region, its Commissioner Milind Bharambhe said on Friday.

Assembly segments of Airoli and Belapur which fall under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai police are part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Thane and 12 other seats from Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

Enhanced Security Measures At Place

A deployment of nearly 3500 to 4000 policemen, including officials, has been strategically allocated for 'bandobust' duties, the senior IPS officer said.

Rigorous operations under each police station have been conducted, resulting in the seizure of illegal weapons, narcotics, and contraband, he said, urging citizens to vote without fear.

