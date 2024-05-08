Mumbai Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Candidates Across Party Lines & Constituencies Discuss Burning Issues At 'The Mumbai Debate Election 2024' |

Mumbai: As the mega city gears up for an intense fight between the two powerful alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, candidates from the constituencies in the Mumbai participated in ``The Mumbai Debate- Election 2024" organised jointly on Wednesday by the Free Press Journal, Mumbai Press Club, Praja Foundation and the Indian Merchants' Chamber.

The aim was to engage the candidates in dialogues about their constituencies and to address issues faced by their respective voters. As the six constituencies of Mumbai- Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East and Mumbai North are readying to go to polls on May 20, the city saw a unique debate on Wednesday at the Walchand Hirachand Hall of the IMC in Churchgate.

With an idea to foster dialogues with the citizens, candidates contesting for Lok Sabha seats came on one stage to indulge in conversations about their works, aspirations and people’s demands. The debate witnessed a unique gathering where journalists, youths, students and senior citizens asked questions, raised their concerns as well as provided suggestions to their candidates.

Rajesh Mascarenhas, secretary of the Mumbai Press Club, in his opening remarks, said, “For the first time Mumbai Press Club has initiated such an effort to bring all the candidates from Mumbai to have a conversation with journalists as well as citizens from their constituencies about their vision and the efforts they will put in place for the betterment of their constituency. We would like to thank the Free Press Journal, Praja Foundation and Indian Merchants Chamber for jointly organising such a unique event.”

The dynamic session hosted candidates, including the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mihir Kotecha from Mumbai North-East, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Desai from Mumbai South-Central, Indian National Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North-Central, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South-Central and Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav from Mumbai South.

Nitai Mehta, founder and managing trustee of Praja foundation, said, “This was an attempt to discuss what the candidates for Mumbai’s constituencies are bringing to the table. For India to develop as one of the largest economies, urban India needs to move and that too collectively. As we call ourselves, the greatest democracy of the world, we should work to maintain democracy at the grassroot level as well. This was one such attempt to let the citizens and the press ask important questions to the candidates and ensure that the democracy sustains.”

S Balakrishnan, executive editor of The Free Press Journal, said, “Our newspaper, which is the most happening paper in the city, is in complete sync with Mumbai and its citizens. The 95-year-old newspaper, which is the only English daily newspaper to be audited by the Audit Bureau of Circulations, has shared the joys and sorrows of the city together and has launched multiple campaigns to make Mumbai a better city. Sometimes, we feel that the system is dysfunctional and The Mumbai Debate is yet another way to ensure its functionality.”

Samir Somaiya, president, IMC, said: ``India will soon become the third largest economy in the world and Mumbai will play a crucial role in this endeavour. Mumbai contributes 1/3rd of the nation's taxes, 60% of customs duty and 40% of direct taxes. Despite that the city faces multiple issues and Mumbaikars feel that they do not any proportionate benefits."