FPJ Mumbai Debate: 'Mankhurd Den Of Drugs & Gutka,' BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Vows To Make City's Eastern Suburb 'Crime-Free' If Elected

Mihir Kotecha, BJP candidate from Mumbai North-East constituency for LS Elections 2024, at 'The Mumbai Debate Election 2024' | FPJ

Mihir Kotecha, BJP candidate from Mumbai North-East constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, expressed concern at the situation in Mankhurd, a suburban area in Eastern Mumbai and called Mankhurd a "den of cheap drugs and gutkha." Kotecha made the remarks while speaking at FPJ's "The Mumbai Debate - Election 2024."

"No parents want their kids to become drug addicts," said Kotecha further elaborating his point. "The people involved in drugs trade are numbered but it is the people of Mankhurd who are suffering."

"What I am saying is not hate speech, it's a fact. Despite my comments on Mankhurd, I will get voted. If you actually see or interact you will know Mankhurd is drug hub, all want to see it drug free and crime free," said Kotecha.

He also said that he would destroy the drugs mafia and said that the stone pelting incident that happened with him on April 30 was linked to his constant fight against the drug mafia.

"Mumbai lacks modern tourism hubs"

The BJP's Mumbai North-East candidate, currently an MLA from Mulund since 2019, said that Mumbai as a city was lacking new tourism hubs and that it was his dream to open a bird park which would provide an avenue to families across the city to spend some quality time. She said that the project is close to his heart and that he would work towards fulfilling it.

"The bird park designer has been appointed by BMC. By June 15, the design will be ready. By August 15, the tender will be published, and within 2 years it will be operational," said Kotecha.

He added that there was scope for Green tourism in the city thanks to Sanjay Gandhi national park and the Tulsi lake.

Kotecha also hit out at the previous Congress government in the state and Center saying, "Firstly, when Manmohan Singh was PM, there was a time when Mumbai had terror attacks every year or every second year. Their USP is appeasement & distribution. They want to target a certain votebank."