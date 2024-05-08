FPJ Mumbai Debate: Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi Candidates Share Their Plans For The Maximum City

Battle For Mumbai South

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded the sitting MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant from the seat. Sawant has successfully won the crucial seat in the past two elections under the Shiv Sena banner. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the past and is considered to be the strongman of his party.

The Mahayuti alliance has fielded Yamini Jadhav, a leader from the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Jadhav is the MLA from the Byculla assembly seat and has also served as the two-time corporator for the Mazgaon ward. She part ways with the Shiv Sena after the party split, and joined the CM Shinde-led faction.