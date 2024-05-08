FPJ Mumbai Debate: Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi Candidates Share Their Plans For The Maximum City

Battle For Mumbai South
The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded the sitting MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant from the seat. Sawant has successfully won the crucial seat in the past two elections under the Shiv Sena banner. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the past and is considered to be the strongman of his party.
The Mahayuti alliance has fielded Yamini Jadhav, a leader from the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Jadhav is the MLA from the Byculla assembly seat and has also served as the two-time corporator for the Mazgaon ward. She part ways with the Shiv Sena after the party split, and joined the CM Shinde-led faction.
Battle For Mumbai South Central
The Mahayuti alliance has fielded sitting MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale from the seat. Shewale chose to join the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the split in the party. He successfully won from the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi have placed their bet on Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Desai. Desai has been a loyalist for the Thackeray family since last few decades. He is also a member of the Rajya Sabha and is considered to be excellent at managing elections, legal matters and back room activities.
Battle For Mumbai North Central
The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Dharavi MLA and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad as their candidate for the seat. Gaikwad who also heads the Mumbai Congress unit, has been actively vocal for the issues faced by people in the region. However, her name was finalised after a lot of drama with the alliance partners.
On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance has fielded public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as their candidate. Nikam was the lawyer who successfully prosecuted Ajmal Kasab and others in the 26/11 terror attack case. BJP however dropped Poonam Mahajan, who had successfully contested the 2014 and 2019 elections from the seat.
Battle For Mumbai North East
The Mahayuti alliance has nominated Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha as their candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Kotecha has also served as the Vice President of BJP Mumbai and Youth Wing President in past.
On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Bhandup MLA and Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Dina Patil as their candidate. Sanjay is the son of Dina Bama Patil, who was MLA from Mulund in 1985. The Patil family has been loyal to Shiv Sena since decades.
Battle For Mumbai North West
The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Shiv Sena UBT's Amol Kirtikar as their candidate for the upcoming polls. Amol is the son of sitting MP Gajanan Kiritikar. After the split in Shiv Sena, Gajanan Kirtikar chose to join the CM-Shinde while his son Amol decided to stay with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.
On the other hand, the Mahayuti recently named Ravindra Waikar as their candidate from the seat. Interestingly, Waikar recently jumped ship by quitting the Sena UBT and joining the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde.
Battle For Mumbai North
The Mahayuti alliance has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal in an attempt to win the seat using his experience and his roots from Mumbai. Goyal has got hold of the Cabinet Minister position since 2017 with portfolios such as Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Congress leader Bhushan Patil as their candidate. Patil is the vice-President for the grand old party's unit in Mumbai.
Mumbai Gears Up For Crucial Electoral Battle On May 20
The mega city gears up for an intense fight between the two powerful alliances in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, comprises Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the other hand, the MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress, stands as the opposition force. Both the alliances are putting all their weight to gain dominance in the mega city.
Mumbai City is divided into six constituencies:
Mumbai North
Mumbai North-West
Mumbai North-East
Mumbai North-Central
Mumbai South-Central
Mumbai South
About Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Maharashtra holds a crucial position in Indian politics, wielding major influence with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest tally in the country after Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats. Renowned for its allegiance to local issues and its penchant for unpredictable electoral outcomes, Maharashtra plays a pivotal role in shaping the course of national elections.
In Maharashtra, landslide victories are uncommon, ensuring that each election is fiercely contested. With its sizeable seat count, the state holds the potential to sway the results of Lok Sabha elections, particularly in crucial scenarios.
Spanning five phases from April 19 to May 20, Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections are a crucial event on the electoral calendar. The state's electoral process is divided into five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.
With three phases already done, the last two phases are left to shape the future of the crucial state in Indian politics. Mumbai's electoral showdown is set to take place alongside Palghar, Kalyan and Thane, on May 20.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will encompass 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls are to be announced on June 4.