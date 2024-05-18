'They Want to Hand Over Mumbai To Pakistan Militants': Deepak Kesarkar Slams Shiv Sena (UBT)

Left To Right Deepak Kesarkar And Uddhav Thackeray X |

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar criticised UBT Shivsena for doing nothing for Mumbai despite 25 years in power in Mumbai. UBT leaders call themselves Marathi only for votes and want to compromise in the elections and hand over Mumbai to Pakistan Militants. Kesarkar appealed to citizens not to vote on sympathy but to vote wisely.

Kesarkar was speaking at a press conference held at Shiv Sena party office Balasaheb Bhavan, Nariman point on the last day of campaigning. Minister Shambhuraj Desai was present on this occasion.

He questioned what UBT Shiv Sena had done for the three important temples of Mumbadevi, Mahalakshmi and Siddhivinayak during his 25 years in power in the Municipal Corporation. Kesarkar said that Uddhav Thackeray should give an answer to the people of Mumbai on why he could not take decisions on improving the air quality in Mumbai, infrastructural projects, transformation of hospital , concrete roads, development of Koliwadis, jetty in Worli while in power?, asked Keskar. UBT Shiv Sena, who speaks as a patriot instead of Hindu brothers and sisters, should not mislead the voters by giving blunt answers to the questions asked about Mumbai.

Mahayuti's Hindutva is a job provider. But what did Aditya Thackeray do about the jobs in Mumbai. Mumbai's sister city is Stuttgart in Germany, but UBT should also answer why Marathi youths were not given jobs there. In this regard, the Mahayuti government took a decision and handed over job contracts to four lakh youths. An agreement was signed to provide employment and family visas for Marathi youth in six cities in Germany.

Most people from western Maharashtra have settled in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai area for work. Development works have been done by the Grand Alliance government in the last two years in Western Maharashtra. Therefore, Minister Shambhuraj Desai expressed the belief that the people of Western Maharashtra will play a major role in the victory of all the six seats in Mumbai.

Balasaheb Thackeray, Hindu heartthrob for Mumbai, fought against communists and where there are communists, investments do not come. However, Minister Kesarkar said that red flags of the Communist Party are seen in the campaign meeting of UBT Shivsena, which says that investments have gone out of Maharashtra.

Moreover, Balasaheb had fought against Pakistani supporters. Balasaheb ousted those people who burnt firecrackers after the Pakistan cricket team used to win the matches. but now, Bombblast accused are campaigning for UBT candidate. Mumbai was safe because of Balasaheb Thacekray. but now if you compromise for election purpose you will miss the benefit of Mumbaikars" said Kesarkar.