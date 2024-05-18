'Country Would Witness De-Modination On June 4,' Says Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray During INDIA Bloc's Rally At BKC Complex

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the country would witness ‘De-Modination (Modi-free India)’ on June 4, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented demonetisation. He was speaking at a mega rally of the INDIA bloc at the MMRDA Ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also present, said, should the Bharatiya Janata Party win again, Modi would arrest Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, to block any opposition in future elections.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a public gathering at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the INDIA bloc alliance had organised a mega rally at the BKC.

The Parivartan Sabha

The Parivartan Sabha was aimed at a united campaign for all six candidates of the MahaVikas Aghadi contesting from the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai. The Parivartan Sabha was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Indian National Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Leaders of other parties of the opposition alliance, like the Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav, had shared video messages requesting people to support INDIA candidates.

Claiming the alliance’s gathering as that of the original Shiv Sena and NCP, Uddhav Thackeray attacked PM Modi’s rally in Mumbai, dubbing it a “rally of traitors, fake and rented people”.

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Attack PM Modi For Ghatkopar Rally

"Modi's Friday visit to Shivaji Park would be his last to the city as PM," he said. The Sena UBT leader attacked the PM for conducting a road show in Ghatkopar, where 16 people had died on Monday when a hoarding crashed on a petrol pump.

“The blood of the people who were crushed beneath the hoarding in Ghatkopar had not dried and the Prime Minister conducted a road show two days later, with dhol, taasha and lezim. How can someone be so ruthless?” Thackeray alleged that under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s regime, Maharashtra was facing ‘Gunda Raj’.

“BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has said that his crores of rupees are with CM Shinde. Why is the Enforcement Directorate not investigating Shinde? BJP lets people practise as much corruption as they want and then welcomes them into their party, They guarantee that the corrupt will be safe in their party,” he pointed out.

Uddhav Thackrey Lashes Out At PM Modi For Calling Shiv Sena (UBT) As The 'Fake' Shiv Sena

He also lashed out against Modi for calling Shiv Sena (UBT) as the ‘fake’ Shiv Sena.

“The Shiv Sena, which helped them in their bad times, they are calling it a fake party. Their party was not a part of the nation’s freedom struggle or the Samyukta Maharashtra struggle. I can name seven generations of my family and the work they did for the country. He should also name his ancestors if they have done anything for the country,” he said.

“They have come to finish me but they do not know that Maharashtra will bury their entire politics. The state of Maharashtra is innocent but it is not a fool. If you love it, it will love you back, but when you stab us in the back, we strike back with the ‘waghnakh’. This election, Maharashtra will use the ‘waghnakh’,” he added.

Congress President Kharge Criticises The BJP

Congress President Kharge attacked the BJP saying that Modi and Shah were ruling the country today only because the Congress had saved democracy in its regime.

He said, “The PM said that he will quit politics the day he talks about Hindu-Muslim, but he is the only one who does it daily and makes us fight. His main aim is to not let the scheduled tribes, scheduled castes and the adivasis to become economically strong. They are not hiring people for the 30 lakh sanctioned job posts in the government, of which 15 lakh posts can be used to employ the SCs and STs.”