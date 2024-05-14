Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Ego Media Owner Bhavesh Bhinde's Pic With Uddhav Thackeray Goes Viral As He Absconds Following FIR

Picture circulated on social media platform X to claim that hoarding company owner Bhavesh Bhinde was close to UBT | X

Mumbai: Even as controversial details continue to emerge in the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy which resulted in the death of at least 14 and injured over 74 people on Monday (May 13) after it fell at a petrol pump station, a picture going viral on social media platform X showed the owner of the hoarding Bhavesh Bhinde with Uddhav Thackeray. Bhavesh Bhinde was booked after the hoarding collapsed on Monday and is reportedly missing following the tragedy.

The BJP upped the ante and claimed that Bhinde was close to the UBT. The party also used the picture to emphasise its claim.

Ajmera Realty's Old Post On Ghatkopar Hoarding Comes Under Fire From Netizens

Ajmera Realty & Infra India, a Mumbai based listed company with interests in realty and construction sector, came under fire by netizens for an old and now deleted post by the company which boasted of having contributed to the Ghatkopar hoarding.

With a number of details emerging about the "deadly" hoarding such as that the hoarding's height was more than the permissible limit and that its owner Bhavesh Bhinde has gone missing after the hoarding fell, the tweet by Ajmera Realty was shared by netizens. In the tweet, the company praised its staff for contributing to "Asia's largest hoarding".

However, netizens were quick to point out how the company deleted the old post after controversy erupted on social media. Rescue operations were expected to finish by Tuesday (May 14) evening and the injured were undergoing treatment at the Rajawadi Hospital.