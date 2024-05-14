Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ghatkopar Battles Aftermath Of Tragedy That Claimed 14 Lives (Pics Inside)

By: Ruddhi Phadke | May 14, 2024
A huge uge billboard collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing at least 14 persons and injuring 75 others on Monday, May 13.
FPJ
According to civic officials, the billboard was illegal and no permission was taken to install it.
VIJAY GOHIL
Heavy traffic on Eastern Express high due to A huge bill board collapsed on petrol pump near highway at ghatkopar in Mumbai.
VIJAY GOHIL
Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
VIJAY GOHIL
After a huge bill board collapsed on Monday, May 13 due to the Storm on petrol pump at ghatkopar, injured people admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.
VIJAY GOHIL
So far, 89 persons have been pulled out from under the collapsed hoarding, of whom 14 were declared dead and 75 others injured.
VIJAY GOHIL
At least 12 fire engines and other vehicles have been involved in the search and operation since around 4.50 pm on Monday
VIJAY GOHIL
At least 12 fire engines and other vehicles have been involved in the search and operation since around 4.50 pm on Monday.
VIJAY GOHIL
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident spot late Monday evening and ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city.
ANI