'It Will Be Modi's Last Rally As Prime Minister': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing a rally at Kalyan-Dombivli constituency in support of MVA candidate Vaishali Darekar.

“Modi has addressed 25 rallies in Maharashtra. I would say he should address more rallies in next two days. But these rallies are your last in Maharashtra as a prime minister,” he said.

“As per BJP rule, no one can be active in politics after 75 years of age. Modi is attaining 75 age in the next two years. What will happen to the BJP after that? Is there any other face in BJP after Modi?” asked Uddhav. People don't like Modiji calling me 'nakli' Shiv Sena, he added.

While speaking on Modi's remarks on the merger of Shiv Sena and NCP SP in Congress, Uddhav said, “I was in alliance with you for 25 years but never merged my party with BJP then how can I merge my party now with Congress.”

Modi had declared demonetisation and people had to suffer. Now, on June 4, there will be 'De-Modinisation' in the country and Modi will be ousted from power, Uddhav quipped.

Uddhav appealed to the people to remind Modi of his promises in 2014. BJP was agitated against high rates of petrol diesel, and gas prices, but now it has gone out of control. Now, people will bury Mahayuti in Maharashtra, he added.

On Modi's allegation that Uddhav doesn't speak on Savarkar, Uddhav said, “I am ready to speak on Savarkar and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee but what will be the outcome? Will inflation fall down?”

Uddhav reiterated that he would stop the loot of Maharashtra and would bring back the wealth of Maharashtra looted by two Surat leaders.

Uddhav also criticised Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Praful Patel for placing a 'jiretop', the headgear that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to wear, on PM Narendra Modi's head stating that Maharashtra will not tolerate such an act.