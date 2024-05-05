'RSS-Backed Cop Fired Bullet That Killed Hemant Karkare, Ujjwal Nikam Shielded Accused': LoP Vijay Wadettiwar's Explosive Claim Linked To 26/11 Terror Attack; Watch

Twitter/@VijayWadettiwar

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, sparked controversy by allegedly labelling renowned prosecutor and Mahayuti's Mumbai North Central seat candidate Ujjwal Nikam as 'anti-national.' Wadettiwar accused Nikam of withholding crucial information regarding the death of former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare during the 26/11 terror attack, stating Karkare was not killed by Ajmal Kasab's bullet but by a bullet from a policeman affiliated with RSS.

Wadettiwar's explosive remarks were reportedly based on claims made in the book "Who Killed Karkare" by retired police officer SM Mushriff. However, shortly after his remarks went viral on social media, the Congress leader attracted widespread criticism from his opponents.

In return for Pakistan's support for Rahul Gandhi as PM, Congress has given clean chit to Kasab and Pakistan once again.



And the man saying this is no random Congress worker. He is @VijayWadettiwar Leader of Oppossition jn Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/cozDwzOfvT — Jiten Gajaria -Modi Ka Parivar (@jitengajaria) May 5, 2024

Criticism By Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, swiftly condemned Wadettiwar's remarks, particularly criticising his purported disrespect towards the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks and the Mumbai Police. The Shiv Sena called for Wadettiwar to be detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and investigated for allegedly defending Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist executed after trial and also accused the Congress of promoting terrorism.

Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar denounced Wadettiwar's statements as disrespectful towards the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Pawaskar accused the Congress of promoting terrorism rather than preventing it, alleging that Wadettiwar's remarks underscored the party's track record.

Public Apology Demanded

Pawaskar also criticised the silence of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, insinuating that Thackeray was reluctant to confront Wadettiwar due to political considerations. He demanded a public apology from Wadettiwar to the families of the 26/11 attack martyrs and the police force for his derogatory comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however endorsed Ujjwal Nikam's reputation, citing his unwavering commitment to justice, particularly in cases of Dalit oppression such as the Khairlanji massacre. Pawaskar dismissed the Congress' criticism of Nikam as unfounded and an insult to the integrity of the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha in Mumbai staged a protest against the Congress, accusing them of being 'pro-Pakistan' for branding Ujjwal Nikam as anti-national.