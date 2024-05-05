 Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Bus Collision Near Buldhana
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSamruddhi Expressway Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Bus Collision Near Buldhana

Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Bus Collision Near Buldhana

"The private bus was heading towards Mehkar from Surat (Gujarat) when it rammed into a state transport bus from behind," he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A woman was killed and two others were injured when a private bus rammed into the state transport bus they were travelling in on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Sunday.

"The accident occurred on the Chikhali-Mehkar road on Saturday morning," an official said. "The private bus was heading towards Mehkar from Surat (Gujarat) when it rammed into a state transport bus from behind," he said.

"A woman travelling in the state transport bus sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, and two other passengers in the bus were injured," the official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man Charged With Causing Death By Accident After Fight With Friend At Bandra Talav
article-image

Action Taken By The Police Against The Bus Driver

The police have arrested the driver of the luxury bus under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Another Similar Accident

In another accident, "one person was injured when a car hit a stationary truck near Shindkhed toll plaza on the expressway on Sunday morning, another official said."

"The car driver sustained minor injuries and was shifted to Jalna for treatment," he said

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Bus Collision Near Buldhana

Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Bus Collision Near Buldhana

Navi Mumbai: 2 Brothers Booked For Abetting Teen's Suicide In Kopar Khairane

Navi Mumbai: 2 Brothers Booked For Abetting Teen's Suicide In Kopar Khairane

'Marathi People Are Not Welcome Here': LinkedIn Post For Job In Mumbai Creates Furore

'Marathi People Are Not Welcome Here': LinkedIn Post For Job In Mumbai Creates Furore

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Marathi Folk Singer Nandesh Umap Files Nomination As BSP...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Marathi Folk Singer Nandesh Umap Files Nomination As BSP...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Cable Bridge To Miss July Deadline, Will Now Be Ready By March 2025

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Cable Bridge To Miss July Deadline, Will Now Be Ready By March 2025