Mumbai: Man Charged With Causing Death By Accident After Fight With Friend At Bandra Talav | Representative Image

Mumbai: A man, aged 28, was charged by the police in Bandra for causing death by accident, after his friend, 25, died following a physical fight at Bandra Talav on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses told the police that the attacker knew about the victim's illness and hitting him in the chest could be deadly.

The incident happened around 3 pm on Tuesday when Rizwan Hashmi, who lives in Nargis Dutt Nagar, Bandra West, went out with his friend Siraj Sheikh, 25. Sheikh had tuberculosis and had surgery for it two years ago. While they were out, they ran into Amir Qureshi, an acquaintance, and got into an argument.

Hashmi said Qureshi started bothering Sheikh with questions. Sheikh seemed uninterested and replied dismissively, which made Qureshi angry. Qureshi then hit Sheikh forcefully in the chest.

After the hit, Sheikh collapsed unconscious. Some others who had tried to stop the fight took him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The police charged Qureshi under section 304-2 of the Indian Penal Code, for causing death by accident. He is in police custody.