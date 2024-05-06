Bombay HC Grants 2 Months Medical Bail To Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: In an interim relief for Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, the Bombay High Court on Monday granted him interim bail for two months on medical grounds in an alleged money laundering case.

The high court has directed Goyal’s release on bail on finishing a surety of Rs one lakh. He has also been directed not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the special court.

“The applicant (Goyal) shall be released on interim bail for a period of two months. He shall abide by all conditions imposed,” Justide NJ Jamadar said. He has also been asked to surrender his passport.

Goyal had approached the high court after the special court, in February , refused to grant him bail but permitted him to be admitted in a private hospital of his choice and seek medical treatment.

Goyal, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds as both he and his wife Anita Goyal are suffering from cancer.

Goyal sought bail on merit before the HC and pending hearing, he sought interim bail on medical grounds. His counsel Harish Salve had urged the court to consider the case on humanitarian grounds for granting bail.

However, ED’s counsel counsel Hiten Venegaonkar opposed the bail and said the agency did not have any problem if his hospitalisation was extended. He suggested that the court extend Goyal’s hospitalisation by four weeks and then call for a fresh medical report to assess his situation.

Salve contended that apart from deteriorating physical health, Goyal's mental health was also not good. Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

In November 2023, his wife Anita Goyal was arrested when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition.