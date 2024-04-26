Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Sharp Rise In Temperatures Amid Heatwave Conditions; Rains Anticipated In Northern Areas Of City | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies on Friday, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are anticipated to witness continued clear skies conditions in the afternoon and in the evening.

Today's Weather Update

The temperature in Mumbai hit a minimum of 26°C, with a peak of 36°C expected. The mercury is likely to settle at a high of approximately 29°C. Winds are anticipated to flow south-southeasterly at 5.6 km/h. The sun rose in the morning at 06:14 AM and is expected to set by 06:59 PM.

Rise In Temperatures, Rains Anticipated

Looking ahead, Saturday is forecasted to start with a minimum temperature of 26°C, with the same anticipated on Sunday too. The week anticipates a surge in temperatures, ranging between 27-28°C for minimums and 36-39°C for maximums, with surrounding areas potentially reaching a scorching above 40°C.

Rains are anticipated to hit some parts of Maharashtra. However, the intensity is quite strong towards the North, towards the Gujarat side. Interior areas in Palghar reportedly received slight rainfall over the night and in the wee hours of Friday.

Heatwave In Coming Days

A temperature rise is projected, with a notable 3-4 degree increase expected from tomorrow. Furthermore, from April 28 to 30, an intense heatwave is expected to sweep through Mumbai and its surrounding areas, with temperatures soaring to a sweltering 41-43°C. Tuesday, next week might even witness temperatures over 43°C in the interior areas.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

As for air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai is currently at 58, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

BMC's Guidelines To Tackle Heatwave Conditions

In response to the impending heatwave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines, advocating carrying water bottles, donning caps, using umbrellas and wearing sunglasses while venturing outdoors. These precautions aim to mitigate the impact of the rising temperatures and ensure the well-being of Mumbaikars.