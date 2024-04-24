Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Second Heatwave Warning From April 24 To April 29, Parts Of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad Under Yellow Alert

Representational image |

Mumbai: Shortly after experiencing a brief respite from sweltering temperatures, the IMD has once again issued a heatwave warning. Residents of Mumbai are bracing themselves for a surge in mercury levels. The IMD attributes the forthcoming rise in temperature to an anti-cyclonic circulation prevailing over the region. Specifically, Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts, and select parts of Mumbai are under alert from April 27 to 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair speaking to FPJ said, "The atmospheric circulation pattern over Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai will drive temperatures upwards. The peak of this heatwave is anticipated on April 27 and 28." Notably, this marks the second heatwave warning for Mumbai and its adjacent areas in April. Earlier, on April 15 and 16, temperatures in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai soared to as high as 41 degrees Celsius, prompting an orange alert for "severe hot weather.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble's Recommendations For Dealing With Rising Temperatures In Mumbai

Sunil Kamble, the Chief of IMD said, "In Mumbai, the proliferation of tall buildings is trapping heat within the city for extended durations, a challenge exacerbated by the city's predominantly vertical growth due to its coastal setting. Unlike fluctuations in rainfall, there is minimal variance in daytime temperatures recorded across our observatories, such as those at Colaba and Santacruz. Therefore, the IMD declares a heatwave when the actual maximum temperature exceeds 37 degrees Celsius, with a departure of 4.5 degrees Celsius or more," stated Kamble.

He continued, "We strongly advise residents to mitigate heat exposure by staying hydrated, wearing light-colored, loose cotton clothing, and employing protective measures such as covering their heads with a wet cloth, hat, or umbrella when venturing out during afternoon hours. Additionally, scheduling strenuous activities during cooler times of the day is recommended. These precautions remain crucial not only for the immediate future but also for the forthcoming week."

Mumbai Set For Rising Temperatures In Coming Days

As per the predictions by IMD, Mumbai can expect a gradual increase in temperatures over the next few days. On April 24, temperatures will range from a minimum of 25.0°C to a maximum of 34.0°C, with clear skies. Similar conditions are anticipated for April 25. However, temperatures will begin to rise on April 26, with a minimum of 26.0°C and a maximum of 35.0°C. The heatwave intensifies on April 27, reaching a maximum of 37.0°C under clear skies. April 28 and 29 are expected to be even warmer, with maximum temperatures of 38.0°C and 39.0°C respectively. Throughout this period, skies are forecasted to remain mainly clear.

IMD Alerts 11 Maharashtra Districts Amid Rising Temperatures

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts in Maharashtra for the next five days. On Wednesday, three districts—Washim, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur—recorded the highest temperatures, prompting an orange alert from the IMD. Washim recorded a temperature of 40.6°C, Yavatmal recorded 39.5°C, and Chandrapur recorded 39.6°C.

According to the regional forecast for the next five days, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada in the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. Similarly, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Gujarat for the next 4-5 days, with a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius expected. Additionally, minimum temperatures over Vidarbha are not expected to change significantly.

Konkan-Goa region Weather Update

IMD predicts a gradual temperature rise of 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days in the Konkan-Goa region. Anticipated hot and humid conditions in isolated Konkan areas until the 27th. Maximum temperatures expected to range between the 90th and 95th percentile in the next 24 hours, surpassing the 98th percentile in isolated pockets thereafter. Minimum temperatures forecasted to surpass the 98th percentile on multiple days. No significant changes expected in relative humidity and wind speed.

Madhya Maharashtra

In Madhya Maharashtra, a similar gradual temperature increase of 3-4 degrees Celsius projected over the next five days. Minimum temperatures expected to stabilize initially, followed by a gradual rise. Maximum temperatures anticipated to remain below the 90th percentile initially, then between the 90th and 95th percentile. Conversely, minimum temperatures forecasted to surpass the 98th percentile after stabilizing.

Marathwada Weather Update

Marathwada also expects a gradual temperature rise of 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Minimum temperatures predicted to remain steady initially, then rise gradually. Maximum temperature percentiles anticipated to stay below the 90th percentile, while minimum temperature percentiles expected to surpass the 98th percentile after the initial stability.