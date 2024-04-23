Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Another Heatwave In Coming Days; Mercury To Hover Around 31°C Today | File

Mumbai: The city experienced clear skies on Tuesday in the morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued clear weather throughout the day across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Temperature-wise, the day saw a minimum of 26°C and a maximum of 35°C, with temperatures averaging around 31°C. Winds blew at a speed of 9.3 km/h, mainly from the north-northeasterly direction.

Minimum Temperatures To Hover Around 25-26 Degrees Celcius In Coming Days

Looking ahead, the week is expected to maintain minimum temperatures between 25-26°C, dipping to around 25°C on Wednesday and rising to 26°C on Thursday. This pattern is anticipated to persist from Friday through Tuesday next week.

Heatwave Anticipated In Coming Days

Compared to the previous and upcoming weeks, the current week in Mumbai is predicted to be cooler, with temperatures unlikely to exceed 35°C, promising more pleasant nights. However, a severe heatwave is forecasted for the upcoming weekend.

The city is yet reeling from the consequences of the heatwave it experienced in the past week. Now, just after a respite of just a few days, Mumbai and surrounding regions are needed to brace for another stint of scorching temperatures.

AQI Falls Under Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79 for PM10 particles, classified as 'Satisfactory' according to SAFAR-India. While AQI values ranging from zero to 50 are considered 'good', those between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.