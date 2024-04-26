 Air India Pilot Acquitted In Foreign Currency Smuggling Case After 24 Years
Air India Pilot Acquitted In Foreign Currency Smuggling Case After 24 Years

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 03:47 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court has acquitted an Air India Pilot, who was arrested in 1989 for allegedly smuggling foreign currency to the tune of Rs25,37,600. The judgment, which came after 24 years, held that the prosecution could not establish its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Court Critiques Prosecution's Evidence In Long-Standing Currency Seizure Case

The court, presided over by Judge Pravin Modi, said that prosecution not only failed to prove the source of money that was seized, but also could not corroborate the evidence produced against the pilot. 

The case dates back to August 3, 1998, when Captain Harinder Pal Singh, who is now 81, was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Sahar airport after his flight duty. The AIU stated that they had allegedly seized US currency from the pilot’s bag as well as from a belt worn under his trousers. 

Defense Counsel Criticizes Prosecution's Lack Of Evidence And Delay In Justice

Advocate Ravi Hirani, Singh’s defence advocate said, “I have been handling this case right from the start. The prosecution has done shoddy work, as they have not produced any evidence against. Not a single witness supported the prosecution. Even the sanction letter for prosecuting the official as well as the complaint copy was not proved. The very fact that the prosecution failed to even produce the seizure, which they had collected against the accused, is a failure on their part.”

Advocate Hirani added that the case was very frustrating for his client as he waited for 24 long years for justice to be delivered.

