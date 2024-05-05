Mumbai News: Clerk Booked For Cheating Apna Sahakari Bank Of ₹1.51 Crore, Invests In Cryptocurrency

Representational Image

The administrative officer of the Central Processing Department (CPD) of Apna Sahakari Bank Parel branch has filed a case of fraud of Rs 1.51 crore against the clerk of his own bank.

According to information received from the Kalachauki police, the complainant Amrit Birwatkar (50) has filed a complaint with the police alleging that Jayesh Namdev Gawakar, who works as a clerk in the Parel branch, cheated the bank by fraudulently transferring Rs 1.51 online.

Birvatkar has told in his complaint to the police that Gawakar joined Apna Sahakari bank on 1 March 2012 and is working as a clerk in CPD since 7 November 2017.

Details Of Illegal Transactions And Cryptocurrency Activity By Jayesh Gawakar

A police officer revealed that on September 18 and September 19, 2023, as per the bank's instructions, Gawakar misused his position while working in the CPD department to transfer money illegally from the bank's Sunday/120 account via RTGS/NEFT. It was also found that Gawakar transferred a total of 8 times Rs 1.51 crore illegally.

Jayesh Gawakar had downloaded a cryptocurrency app on his mobile phone via the social media app Telegram. Through this app, he used to engage in trading cryptocurrency. Through this app, he engaged in cryptocurrency trading. According to police officials, Gawakar transferred funds from his bank account to his own bank account first, and then he deposited this money into the account of the betting app's holder.

Police Investigation And Accused's Apology And Reparations

A police officer from Kalachauki revealed that the accused, Jayesh Gawakar, transferred ₹1.51 crore from a bank account without permission and misused his position unlawfully. Consequently, bank officials filed a complaint against Gawakar with the police. The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR under sections 409 and 420 of the IPC against Gawakar. Gawakar, using his position, accessed the bank's login ID and password.

The police officer mentioned that the accused Gawakar admitted his mistake in the case in a WhatsApp group of the bank and apologized, depositing a total of 30 lakh rupees in two installments into the Apna Sahakari Bank account. Additionally, Gawakar has also written a letter to freeze the funds transferred to the bank accounts.