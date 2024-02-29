Scam Alert: Fraudster Poses As Bank Manager, Dupes Constable Of ₹ 4.93L In Ratlam

Ratlam/Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of cyber fraud are on the rise, with fraudsters increasingly targeting people online, luring them with various schemes. Despite efforts by the police to raise awareness and protect individuals from such crimes, people continue to fall victim to these scams. One such incident came to the fore in Jaora village of Ratlam district where a head constable posted in the 24th Battalion lost Rs 4.93 lakh from his bank account to an unknown person posing as a credit card closure agent.

Jaora police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. According to the information, Rajesh Dubey, the head constable, got a call from an unknown number while he was sitting in his house located on the Battalion premises on February 24. The person on the other side said that his credit card is about to be closed, whether he wants to activate the card or not. He said he was busy right now and would talk later.

After this, he disconnected the phone and went to take a bath. After taking a bath he went to the temple, he got a call once again and at this time, his daughter received the call. After this, he engaged his daughter in conversation and committed the crime of cheating.

Modus operandi

The incident unfolded when Dubey's daughter received a call from the imposter claiming to be the branch manager. The caller requested her to provide the ATM number, CVV number, and OTP to activate her credit card. Without realising the deception, she divulged the information. Subsequently, the criminal made five unauthorised transactions from Dubey's account, withdrawing Rs 1 lakh thrice, followed by Rs 98,932 and Rs 95,000.

Upon returning home from a temple visit, Dubey became aware of the scam when he saw his daughter on the phone and inquired about the call, leading to the revelation of the fraudulent activity. Dubey acted swiftly by contacting the cyber customer care number 1930 to freeze his account. He then reported the incident to the Jaora police station, where a case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unknown perpetrator.