MP: 'These Schemes Will Bring Ease In Lives Of People...' Says PM Modi After Unveiling Projects Worth ₹17,000 Cr |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme via video conferencing and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore across the state.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme, Prime Minister Modi said, "Few days ago, the redevelopment work on more than 30 railway stations of Madhya Pradesh started. BJP's double engine government is ensuring development with double speed. The schemes unveiled today will will bring ease in lives of people in Madhya Pradesh. More investment and employment opportunities will come in the state." The projects unveiled today by Prime Minister cater to a number of important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others. Prime Minister also launched the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed condolences with the families of the people who died in the road accident in Dindori district.

"I want to express my condolence in the Dindori road accident. My compassion is with those who lost their loved ones in the accident. The government is taking care of the medical treatment of those who are injured. I am with Madhya Pradesh in these difficult times," he said.

'Striving to make India third largest economy'

Stating that under the BJP-led Centre, the "land brought under the irrigation doubled in comparision to the Congress-led UPA from 2004 to 2014, PM Modi said, "The Sinchayee Yojana is the biggest differentiator between BJP and Congress in 10 years. Before 2014, a total of 40 lakh hectare of land was brought under the Sukshma Sinchai (irrigation) whereas a total of 90 hectare of land was brought in the last 10 years. This shows the priorities of the BJP government." He further stated that BJP is fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a "resolve to make India the third largest economy of the world".

"For us, these elections are not just to form our government for the third time. In our third tenure, we will make this country the third largest economy of the world, with this resolve we are contesting the upcoming elections. Formation of the government is not our final goal," he said.

Prime Minister also mentioned that several states in the country has taken a resolve to become a developed state.

"In every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh a lot of people have joined the Sankalp of Viksit Madhya Pradesh. Several other states have also taken this Sankalp of becoming Viksit. Nine days Vikramotsav is going to start in MP from tomorrow itself. It is a celebration of our glorious heritage and present development," he said.