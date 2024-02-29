MP Vyapam Scam: 2 Doctors Sentenced To 4-Yr Jail Term For 'Fixing' In Medical Exam

Representative Picture |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a crucial judgment, the Special Court in Gwalior has sentenced two doctors to a four-year jail term in Vyapam Scam. The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 13,100 each.

The case came to light through an anonymous letter, following which a handwriting analysis was conducted to find the guilty.

In 2009, as irregularities related to admissions to medical courses started surfacing, an anonymous letter addressed to the police and Vyapam investigators came up, allegedly sent by a social worker named Mangu Singh from Morena.

The letter claimed that during the pre-PG medical examination in 2009, Solver took the exam on behalf of Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, arranged through another doctor, Pankaj Gupta. Although the author of the letter remained unidentified.

Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Bhushan Sharma said that during the pre-PG exam held on April 12, 2009, a solver took the test in place of Dr. Ashutosh.

Dr Pankaj made this arrangement through Surendra Verma.

Dr Ashutosh reportedly paid a total of Rs 15 lakhs for this arrangement, out of which Dr. Pankaj kept a commission of Rs 30,000 and gave the remaining amount to Surendra Verma. However, due to lack of evidence against Surendra Verma, no charges were filed against him.

Despite the absence of Dr. Ashutosh during the sentencing, the Special CBI Court found both Dr. Ashutosh and Dr. Pankaj guilty, sentencing them to four years in prison and imposing fines. As Dr. Ashutosh was not present during the sentencing, the court issued a warrant against him.