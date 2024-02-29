Indore: Customs Destroy Smuggled Cigarettes, Cigars, Rolling Papers Worth ₹ 3.89 Cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Customs Commissionerate, Indore (Bhopal Zone) destroyed 40.86 lakhs sticks of smuggled cigarettes along with cigars and rolling papers, valued at Indian Rupees 3.89 crores on Wednesday. In a drive against illegal import of foreign-origin cigarettes and other contraband items, the Customs Commissionerate, Indore in Bhopal Zone destroyed 40.86 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes by burning them in the furnace at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Along with cigarettes, 2000 foreign-origin cigars and 557 boxes of rolling paper of foreign origin which were smuggled into India were also destroyed. The estimated value of cigarettes and other contrabands destroyed is about Rs. 3.89 crores.

These goods were smuggled into India in contravention of the provisions of the Indian Customs Act, 1962, Customs Department said in an official information. The destruction was made as per prescribed guidelines with the assistance of officers of Central CGST, Raipur in the presence of independent witnesses, officers of Customs ICD, Raipur and DRI officials.

Read Also Indore: Candidates Demand Extension Of MPPSC Mains 2023 Exam Date

The seized cigarettes and cigars also did not conform to the provisions and conditions laid down under ‘The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008’ (as amended) also. The seized cigarettes, cigars and rolling papers were also not compliant with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011 framed under Legal Metrology Act 2009.

The seized foreign-origin cigarettes, cigars and rolling papers of various brands including Paris, Gudang Garam, Dunhill etc. were smuggled into India by resorting to mis-declaration in contravention of the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. There is demand of foreign-origin cigarettes specially among young age consumers due to the myth that these foreign-origin cigarettes are better.

These smuggled cigarettes are cheaper for the consumer as they are usually smuggled into the country. The smuggling of cigarettes and other tobacco products is done to avoid the duty and the compliance with regulations related to the import/ sales of tobacco-related products, the smuggling syndicates often indulge in the smuggling of such items in the guise of cover cargo or by mis-declaration of goods as some other items.