Indore: Candidates Demand Extension Of MPPSC Mains 2023 Exam Date

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Mains 2023 examination have demanded an extension of the exam date. They have submitted a memorandum at the MPPSC office in Indore on Wednesday.

The State Services Preliminary Examination 2023 results were announced on January 18, 2024. Candidates were assured that they would be given a minimum of 90 days between the preliminary and main examinations. However, this time, the commission has only allotted 52 days, which is significantly shorter.

This situation may lead to controversy similar to the State Service Examination 2019, the appointments of which are still pending under the honorable High Court's decision. Aspirants are requesting that the MP PSC Mains 2023 examination be scheduled only after the final decision of the High Court or a suitable decision be made soon to allow them to focus entirely on their studies.

The main examination of this state is one of the toughest examinations, and the limited time provided is not sufficient. Consequently, students are experiencing continuous mental stress and anxiety, especially those attempting the exam for the first time.

Students mentioned that recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued an interim decision regarding questions asked in the State Services Preliminary Examination 2023. Doubts were raised about some questions, which could potentially impact the outcome of the preliminary examination.

The court has also mentioned the possibility of including affected candidates in the main examination and has stated that further action, scheduled for March 12, 2024, could provide directions to extend the examination. However, the commission plans to conduct the main examination before any such decision is made.