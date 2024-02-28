Indore Horror: Man Bludgeons Wife With Brick, Tries To Throw Her Off Balcony As 2nd Wife Cheers; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Indore: Man Hits Wife With Brick, Tries To Throw Her Off Balcony; Disturbing Video Surfaces |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident reported from Indore, a man brutally bludgeoned his wife with a brick, stabbed her with knife and tried to throw her off the balcony while his mother and second wife cheered.

The incident happened on Sunday at Banganga area of the city, however , its video went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, the accused can be seen bludgeoning his wife's head with a brick. He continued to hit her till she started bleeding profusely. The victim can be heard pleading to leave her, but the accused showed no mercy. He dragged her to balcony and even tried to throw her off the first floor.

The victim has been admitted to ICU in a critical condition. Accused Jitendra Parmar has been sent to jail while his second wife and mother have been booked for attempt to murder.

Banganga police have registered a case of attempt to murder against accused Jitendra Parmar. The police arrested him and presented him in the court. The court has sent the accused to jail. The police have also accused Jitendra’s mother, sister and second wife of attempted murder.

According to the police, Jitendra got married for the second time three months ago. Since then he has not come home. There is a dispute going on between him and his first wife Pooja Parma regarding this.

'Tried to run away and got dragged'

According to information, Pooja Parmar lives in Narwar, Banganga with her two children. Pooja told the police, “On Sunday I was sleeping after taking medicine. Both the children were playing. Meanwhile, husband Jitendra entered the house with his second wife Gayatri, mother Basanti Bai and sister Payal.”

“Jitendra picked up the knife. Mother-in-law, sister-in-law and Gayatri caught hold of me. The husband said, ‘You talk a lot, I will definitely kill you today.’ Saying this he hit me on the head with a knife. Then he stabbed both my hands. He dragged me by the hair and brought me to the balcony and tried to throw me down,” he said.

She further said, “Mother-in-law, sister-in-law and Gayatri ran away from there. Husband Jitendra stayed behind. He picked up a brick and hit me on the head several times.”