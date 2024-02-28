 MP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical

MP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical

During the police interrogation regarding Gaurav's suicide, Mohini shifted the focus by alleging job-related distress at Paytm.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
(Left) Victim Mohini with her toddler daughter |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Barely three days after Indore Paytm manager was found hanging at his residence in Indore, his wife consumed poison in Gwalior on on Wednesday.

The family had come to Paytm manager Gaurav Gupta's hometown Gwalior for his last rites, when his wife attempted suicide. She has been admitted to Jayarogya Hospital, where her condition is critical. According to Mohini, Gaurav had hanged himself on February 25 due to work-related stress.

Read Also
MP: Harassed By Wife, Man Attempts Self-Immolation At Burhanpur Collector Office; Visuals Surface
article-image

Relatives of the deceased, Gaurav, revealed that Mohini had purchased poison 15 days prior and had been threatening Gaurav since then. The police investigation into the suicide case has unveiled a tale of family discord. The Janaganj police station is actively probing the matter.

Gaurav was reportedly in a state of depression due to Mohini's words, and he ended his life by hanging himself in Indore. Mohini, upon arriving in Gwalior after her husband's death, too, fell into depression after Gaurav's demise and attempted suicide.

Read Also
MP: 2-Year-Old Child Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Barwani
article-image

During the police interrogation regarding Gaurav's suicide, Mohini shifted the focus by alleging job-related distress at Paytm.

However, she faced numerous inquiries at home for the past three days, leading to her breakdown and consumption of poison. Gaurav and Mohini had been married for eight years and have two daughters

Read Also
Indore: Chilli Powder ‘Thrown’ In Man’s Eyes, Robbed Of ₹1.4 Lakh
article-image

Mohini's sudden consumption of poison has put both her family and in-laws under suspicion, although no suicide note has been found. Her statements are yet to be recorded, and the reason behind her consumption of poison remains unclear. The accusations from the in-laws' side will only be addressed once Mohini gives her statement.

Gaurav and Mohini have two daughters, aged seven and one and a half years old, respectively. Gaurav's elderly parents and elder brother live in Gwalior. The flat in Indore where Gaurav lived with his family belonged to his father-in-law. Gaurav's sister-in-law, Poonam, also lived with them. She works in a private company and is unmarried. He celebrated Poonam's birthday on February 24 in the same flat.

Mohini had mentioned to the police after Gaurav's suicide that he had been depressed about his job for a few days. He feared losing his job, and there were concerns that this might have led to his suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical

MP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical

Indore Police, Municipal Team Attacked With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Slum Near...

Indore Police, Municipal Team Attacked With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Slum Near...

Bhopal Witnesses Highest Rainfall In Feb In 9 Yrs, Braces For Another Spell On March 1

Bhopal Witnesses Highest Rainfall In Feb In 9 Yrs, Braces For Another Spell On March 1

Indore District Court Resolves Long-Standing Parking Issue, Designates New Location At Hope Mill...

Indore District Court Resolves Long-Standing Parking Issue, Designates New Location At Hope Mill...

Indore: Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Drive Begins

Indore: Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Drive Begins