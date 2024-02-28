MP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical

(Left) Victim Mohini with her toddler daughter |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Barely three days after Indore Paytm manager was found hanging at his residence in Indore, his wife consumed poison in Gwalior on on Wednesday.

The family had come to Paytm manager Gaurav Gupta's hometown Gwalior for his last rites, when his wife attempted suicide. She has been admitted to Jayarogya Hospital, where her condition is critical. According to Mohini, Gaurav had hanged himself on February 25 due to work-related stress.

Relatives of the deceased, Gaurav, revealed that Mohini had purchased poison 15 days prior and had been threatening Gaurav since then. The police investigation into the suicide case has unveiled a tale of family discord. The Janaganj police station is actively probing the matter.

Gaurav was reportedly in a state of depression due to Mohini's words, and he ended his life by hanging himself in Indore. Mohini, upon arriving in Gwalior after her husband's death, too, fell into depression after Gaurav's demise and attempted suicide.

During the police interrogation regarding Gaurav's suicide, Mohini shifted the focus by alleging job-related distress at Paytm.

However, she faced numerous inquiries at home for the past three days, leading to her breakdown and consumption of poison. Gaurav and Mohini had been married for eight years and have two daughters

Mohini's sudden consumption of poison has put both her family and in-laws under suspicion, although no suicide note has been found. Her statements are yet to be recorded, and the reason behind her consumption of poison remains unclear. The accusations from the in-laws' side will only be addressed once Mohini gives her statement.

Gaurav and Mohini have two daughters, aged seven and one and a half years old, respectively. Gaurav's elderly parents and elder brother live in Gwalior. The flat in Indore where Gaurav lived with his family belonged to his father-in-law. Gaurav's sister-in-law, Poonam, also lived with them. She works in a private company and is unmarried. He celebrated Poonam's birthday on February 24 in the same flat.

Mohini had mentioned to the police after Gaurav's suicide that he had been depressed about his job for a few days. He feared losing his job, and there were concerns that this might have led to his suicide.