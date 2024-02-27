MP: Harassed By Wife, Man Attempts Self-Immolation At Burhanpur Collector Office; Visuals Surface

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic turn of events, a person identified as Mohammad Zafar, a resident, attempted to set himself ablaze, causing a stir of shock and concern among onlookers here at Burhanpur district collector office premises on Tuesday.

Zafar, visibly distressed, alleged that he was being harassed by his wife, who has been filing false cases against him at the local police station.

According to Zafar, he had a love marriage during the lockdown, but his wife left him shortly after. He claimed that she has since been lodging complaints against him, including a case of dowry harassment which led to his arrest. Despite not living together, Zafar stated that his wife continues to visit the police station to file complaints against him.

Accompanied by his mother and father, Zafar sought justice at the public hearing, stating that he had been living in fear of the police for the past four months. He recounted a previous case where his wife had accused him, but he was later acquitted.

ASP AS Kanesh, who presided over the public hearing, instructed the station in-charge to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate legal action. Zafar, who was dressed in khaki as a member of the city security committee and a former traffic warden, pleaded for justice at the Collectorate.

ASP Kanesh assured Zafar that his complaint would be investigated, and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings. The incident has sparked a debate on the issue of marital discord and the misuse of legal provisions.