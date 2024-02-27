 Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsBhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

Kolar police informed that the victim had lost her husband and she was having a 15 year old daughter studying in a private school.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-profile case, a businesswoman and her daughter were allegedly raped by her social media friend in Bhopal. The accused, who is a singer, had also tried to molest the woman’s daughter. Kolar police registered the case here on Tuesday.

Kolar police informed that the victim had lost her husband, and she has a 15-year-old daughter studying at a private school. She came into contact with a singer resident of Rajasthan on social media, and the two became friends.

Read Also
Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 6 Trains Cancelled From Feb 26 To March 10; Check Full List
article-image

For the past four years, the accused has been visiting Bhopal and sexually exploiting the victim under the pretext of marriage. Recently, the accused visited Bhopal, and during his stay at her home, he tried to molest the 15-year-old daughter of the woman.

When the accused left for Rajasthan, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother. Both the mother and daughter approached the police and filed a complaint.

Read Also
MP Food Startup: Bhopal's First Turkish Kunafa Will Take You To Mediterranean Streets!
article-image

According to the reports of the two victims, the police have registered the case under sections 376-(2)N and 354,508,366 of the IPC and POCSO Act. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, and a team will be sent to Rajasthan to arrest the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Elderly Woman Looted In MP's Ujjain; Police Begin Investigation

MP: Elderly Woman Looted In MP's Ujjain; Police Begin Investigation

Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair...

Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair...

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow