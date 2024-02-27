Bhopal High-Profile Rape: Biz-Woman & Daughter Raped By Singer-Social Media Friend In Kolar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-profile case, a businesswoman and her daughter were allegedly raped by her social media friend in Bhopal. The accused, who is a singer, had also tried to molest the woman’s daughter. Kolar police registered the case here on Tuesday.

Kolar police informed that the victim had lost her husband, and she has a 15-year-old daughter studying at a private school. She came into contact with a singer resident of Rajasthan on social media, and the two became friends.

For the past four years, the accused has been visiting Bhopal and sexually exploiting the victim under the pretext of marriage. Recently, the accused visited Bhopal, and during his stay at her home, he tried to molest the 15-year-old daughter of the woman.

When the accused left for Rajasthan, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother. Both the mother and daughter approached the police and filed a complaint.

According to the reports of the two victims, the police have registered the case under sections 376-(2)N and 354,508,366 of the IPC and POCSO Act. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, and a team will be sent to Rajasthan to arrest the accused.