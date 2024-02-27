IndiGo To Resume Bhopal to Lucknow Flight From March 31

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo airlines is all set to resume flights from Bhopal to Lucknow starting March 31. The flights will operate four days a week— on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Bookings for these flights have already commenced. The introduction of this flight is expected to facilitate pilgrims traveling to Ayodhaya. Additionally, there are possibilities that Kolkata flights might also be reinstated for the summer season.

The airline had previously initiated flights from Bhopal to Lucknow and Kolkata on August 26, 2020. However, after just two days of operation, the company had suspended these flights.

Notably, soon, there will be daily morning and evening flights between Bangalore and Bhopal. There is currently one morning flight and one evening flight, three days a week, departing for Bangalore.

Along with this, a previously suspended flight between Pune and Bhopal will also resume its operations, boosting the connectivity.

Similarly, Air India and Indigo will each add one extra flight to Delhi from Bhopal. Consequently, more flights will be leaving from Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal during the summer schedule, which begins at the end of March.