Flight Connectivity Enhanced Between Bangalore, Bhopal, And Other Key Routes; Check Flights Announced For Summer Schedule Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flight connectivity between Bangalore and Bhopal is set to receive a significant boost as daily morning and evening flights will soon operate between the two cities. At present, there is one flight for Bangalore every day in the morning and one flight in the evening, 3 days a week.

Besides this, a flight between Pune and Bhopal, which was shut down earlier, will also restart its operations. Similarly, Indigo and Air India will also increase one flight each for Delhi. This will increase the number of flights operating from Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport during the summer schedule starting at the end of March.

7 flights from Bhopal to Delhi

The new Bangalore evening flight will operate 4 days a week. Currently there is one daily morning flight and one flight in the evening 3 days a week. In this way, flights will be available from Bhopal to Bangalore every morning and evening. Air India will again start flights from Delhi to Pune via Bhopal in the morning. At the same time, IndiGo and Air India will start one more flight each for Delhi, taking the total number of flights to the national capital to 7.

High demand for Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Indigo can also start its link flight for Ayodhya via Lucknow or Delhi. According to travel agents, there is high demand for flights between Bhopal and Ayodhya. Other high demand destinations include, Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Tirupati and Trimbakeshwar.

Talking about the summer schedule, Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said that Indigo is preparing to increase one more flight to Bangalore. At the same time, the Bhopal-Pune flight stopped by Air India will be started again.