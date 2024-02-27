MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued In Half Of State

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A weather system, coupled with the Hail Storms and rains is active in Madhya Pradesh due to which Chhindwara witnessed torrential rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hail on Monday.

Lightning and hail also struck Narmadapuram district. Showers were reported in 15 districts, including Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narsinghpur, and Bhopal.

The weather is expected to change on Tuesday as well, with an alert issued for hailstorms in more than half of the state's districts, totaling 34 districts, within the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department said that heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms may take place on Tuesday. Orange alerts have been issued in 10 districts, including Jabalpur-Narmadapuram, while yellow alerts have been issued in 24 districts, including Bhopal, Sagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. These areas are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Clear weather is predicted for 19 districts on Tuesday, including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Khargone, Agar-Malwa, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, and Tikamgarh.

Weather Change Causes

Senior Scientist at IMD, Bhopal, Dr. Ved Prakash Singh said that a trough line extending from Bihar to Telangana is affecting Madhya Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Winds are also blowing around the coastlines of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation, bringing moisture to the southeastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Consequently, heavy rain, hailstorms, and thunderstorms are expected in the region.

The weather system is expected to remain active for the next two days:

February 27: The activity of the system will remain high in most parts of the state. Orange alerts have been issued for rain and hail in Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat districts. Yellow alerts have been issued for Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Chattarpur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Umaria, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sidhi, Mauganj, and Singrauli districts.

February 28: The activity of the system is expected to weaken on this day. Light rain with thunder and lightning is possible in Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Dindori, accompanied by thunderstorms.