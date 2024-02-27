Indore: Premature Baby Beats Odds, Thrives Under Hospital Care

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable tale of resilience and hope, a private hospital in the city became the backdrop for a life-saving incident that unfolded within its walls. The heart-warming story revolves around a premature baby, born with a fragile weight of only 780 gram wherein the little fighter in just 40 days after entering this world, emerged victorious with a robust weight of 1.2 kilogram.

The hospital played a crucial role in ensuring complete health of the infant, who returned home with a robust weight of 1.50 kilogram, spreading joy and elation to the family.

Residing in Jastikhedi, Ujjain district, couple Sandeep Patidar and Simran Patidar faced a challenging situation when bleeding occurred in the sixth month of her pregnancy. Promptly consulting a nearby doctor, they learned that a blood clot inside the uterus is causing the bleeding. After which they consulted a private hospital in Indore, who supported them in such a complex situation and saved both the mother and baby. A specialist in women's health formed a dedicated team to address complexities.

After thorough examination and counselling, Simran was admitted to the maternity unit, where she received specialised care. Special injections and medications were administered to strengthen the baby's lungs and brain while stabilising the mother's blood pressure. Following a waiting period of about 48 hours for the effects of injections, a safe delivery was conducted. The pre-delivery preparations ensured continuous oxygen supply and infection control in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The 700-gram baby was shifted to the hospital's NICU, where meticulous attention to detail in treatment and management, as per NABH standards, aided in controlling infections. Close monitoring of infant’s slow haemoglobin and platelet levels ensured precise medical intervention. Sonography and echo-cardiography were performed and stringent measures were applied to maintain an optimal temperature in the medical unit.

After 40 days of relentless effort, the medical team, along with ultrasound experts, NICU staff and others, celebrated the healthy outcome for the Patidar family.