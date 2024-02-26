Indore: Class 10 Students Attacked With Knife & Belts Outside Exam Centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Indore’s Chhatribagh area on Monday afternoon after a group of miscreants allegedly attacked class 10th students with knives outside the exam centre. The accused even beat them belts and chains. Two students were injured while others managed to run.

The two injured students, Raghav Sabu and Vansh, were immediately taken to the nearby hospital. The culprits have not been identified yet.

Fellow students informed that students from various schools had appeared for exams outside the Parasram Puriya Agarwal School. They were discussing the paper outside, when six to seven goons arrived on two bikes and a scooter. They started attacking the students without any reason.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

A student said that the centre for the 10th examination was Trilokchand Jain Higher Secondary School. After taking the exam on Monday, the students had come to their school, RK Daga Maheshwari Academy, to inform the teacher. We were standing outside and talking; some friends were drinking water. Then six to seven goons arrived on three to four bikes and scooters with knives, iron chains, and belts in their hands. The goons started beating his friends.

On the other hand, student Vivek Ratore, who came to pick up his sister after the exam said that he was waiting outside Parasram Puriya Higher Secondary School. At that time, the goons arrived and started beating.

People associated with the school staff said that students who had come to check the examination papers outside the school were attacked. The attackers seemed as if they were under the influence of drugs.