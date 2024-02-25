Bhopal: It’s A Fight Between 7 Families And Development, Says Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union home minister said the upcoming general election will be a fight between two ideologies – ‘one that wants to make the country a developed nation and the other that nurtures dynasties". The election is between the seven political families who want their kin to be the chief minister or the prime minister and a leader who has a vision to establish India as a superpower, and make it third-largest economy in the world, said Shah while speaking at ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelan’, ‘Amritkal Se Rashtrauday’ programme, organised at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre. "(Opposition) INDIA bloc is an alliance of dynastic politics.

Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the PM," he said, adding that NCP founder Sharad Pawar is keen on promoting his daughter, TMC chief Mamta Banerjee her nephew, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav his son, DMK chief M K Stalin his son,” said Shah.

Attacking the opposition, the Union minister said that members of INDIA bloc are only interested in their own welfare and are motivated by the consideration to launch and protect their dynasties, while for BJP and its partner nation comes first. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the top BJP leader said, “The Congress wants to launch their Rajkumar in the election.

In the past 10 years, he has been launched in different looks, but this is a rocket, which is not able to take off”. The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past ten years ended the politics of casteism, corruption, appeasement and dynasty that prevailed in the country after independence and ushered in "politics of performance". "After independence, politics of caste, corruption, appeasement and dynasty prevailed. Modiji has finished them off in the last 10 years and set the trend of politics of performance," Shah said. Naxalism, terrorism and extremism were "counting their last breath", he asserted. Terming 2024 as the year of democratic festival, Shah said by end of the April, the all phases of general elections will be over.

Elections in neighbouring countries nations like Bangladesh and Pakistan are over now it is turn of world largest democratic country to go voting, said Shah, adding that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial for the world's biggest democracy as about 100 crore people will exercise their franchise. He asserted that for the BJP, election is not a mode to come to power, the party wants people to vote for us after understanding the party’s ideology and vision for the country.