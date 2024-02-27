MP: 2-Year-Old Child Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded in Barwani where a two-year-old child, Shaurya, was brutally attacked and mauled to death by a stray dog.

The horrifying incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 7 am in the New Housing Board Colony where the victim was playing outside his house, was suddenly seized by the dog, which then dragged him towards the nearby brick kilns.

Shaurya's grandmother, Anita Chauhan, recounted the heart-wrenching ordeal, stating that Shaurya's mother was inside the house at the time of the incident.

Upon witnessing the attack, Anita raised an alarm, prompting other family members to rush to the scene and rescue the child. However, the injuries sustained by Shaurya was severe, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Locals informed that this is the second incident reported within the span of last eight days in the town, shedding light on the pressing issue of stray dog attacks in the region.

Concerned by the growing menace, eight councillors have resorted to a strike in the municipality, demanding immediate action to address the stray dog problem. Ward 9 councillor Rakesh Jadhav, whose ward witnessed this tragedy, expressed deep concern over the municipality's inaction.

In response to the councillors’ demands, CMO Kushalsingh Dudve revealed the challenges faced in addressing the issue, citing resistance from NGOs and dog lovers. Dudve highlighted the presence of a mutton market near the trekking ground, which has led to a significant population of stray dogs, posing a threat to public safety.

The CMO assured that steps would be taken to catch the dogs responsible for such attacks and prevent future incidents. Additionally, he mentioned plans to ban the dumping of dead animals on trenching grounds, which could further attract stray dogs.

The tragic death of Shaurya has shaken the community and sparked calls for immediate and effective measures to tackle the stray dog menace, ensuring the safety of children and residents in Barwani.