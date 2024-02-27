MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

Representational Image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old died as her uncle set her shanty on fire over a family dispute in Raisen on Tuesday. The accused was apprehended by the police authorities.

The incident happened at Jamgarh village under Bareli police station, approximately 100 kilometers from the district headquarters, an official confirmed.

According to law enforcement officials, the accused has been identified as Ramu Adivasi. Adivasi and his wife had frequent fights following which they decided to live separate. His wife shifted to her brother's place Rajesh. Rajesh, who is a labourer, resided with his wife and four children in a hut situated on a farm, detailed Bareli police station in-charge Vijay Tripathi.

After some time when Adivasi tried to convince his wife to shift back with him, she refused. Suspecting that Rajesh is not letting his sister move with him back, Adivasi reportedly set the hut on fire when the entire family was inside.

Though the couple managed to escape the engulfing flames with three of their children, their seven-year-old daughter was left inside and burned in the flames.

Authorities registered a case against the accused under section 302 (murder) and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official disclosed.