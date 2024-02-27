 MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

The accused was apprehended by the police authorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old died as her uncle set her shanty on fire over a family dispute in Raisen on Tuesday. The accused was apprehended by the police authorities.

The incident happened at Jamgarh village under Bareli police station, approximately 100 kilometers from the district headquarters, an official confirmed.

Read Also
MP: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral
article-image

According to law enforcement officials, the accused has been identified as Ramu Adivasi. Adivasi and his wife had frequent fights following which they decided to live separate. His wife shifted to her brother's place Rajesh. Rajesh, who is a labourer, resided with his wife and four children in a hut situated on a farm, detailed Bareli police station in-charge Vijay Tripathi.

After some time when Adivasi tried to convince his wife to shift back with him, she refused. Suspecting that Rajesh is not letting his sister move with him back, Adivasi reportedly set the hut on fire when the entire family was inside.

Read Also
MP Food Startup: Bhopal's First Turkish Kunafa Will Take You To Mediterranean Streets!
article-image

Though the couple managed to escape the engulfing flames with three of their children, their seven-year-old daughter was left inside and burned in the flames.

Authorities registered a case against the accused under section 302 (murder) and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official disclosed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

MP: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Uncle Sets Shanty On Fire Over Dispute With Dad

Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair...

Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair...

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

MP: Thieves Nabbed, Three Stolen Goats Recovered In Mhow

Indore: Elderly Man Loses ₹30K To Sextortion Gang

Indore: Elderly Man Loses ₹30K To Sextortion Gang

Indore: Two More Bagadia Gang Members Held For Theft

Indore: Two More Bagadia Gang Members Held For Theft