Indore: Chilli Powder ‘Thrown’ In Man’s Eyes, Robbed Of ₹1.4 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men allegedly robbed a man of Rs 1.5 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes in the Raoji Bazar area on Tuesday. The robbers were on a bike but the complainant could not see their faces as his eyes were burning due to chili powder. However, police said that the CCTVs were checked but no person was seen behind him.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the incident took place near Gadi Adda area around 4.05 pm. Dhaval Bhai, a resident of South Tukoganj area of the city was returning home when he was robbed of his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh. Dhaval could not see the number of bag snatchers as he fell on the road due to burning eyes.

Dandotiya informed that he reached the spot within 15 minutes after receiving the information. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dhavan had taken money from one Babu Bhai and was going to his place when the incident took place.

The crime branch team examined the CCTVs of the area but no one was seen behind the complainant so the police believe that the case looks suspicious so far. More investigation is on into the case. The police are also contacting Babu Bhai. The information is also being gathered about the person to whom he was going to give the money.

A police officer informed that the complainant was seen throwing chilli powder on his own face to make it look like a robbery. However, the investigation is on.