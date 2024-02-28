Indore: Two Including Constable Fall Prey To Silent Heart Attacks |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old police constable died under mysterious circumstances at his place in the 15th Battalion on Monday. It is believed that he may have died due to a silent heart attack. He had taken a 15-day leave for his daughter’s X standard examination. He appeared normal in the morning, had breakfast, and suddenly felt chest pain and fell unconscious. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police conducted an autopsy examination to determine the actual cause of death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Singh and was serving as a police constable since 2002 and was stationed in Mahidpur. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Catering employee dies on way to Gujarat

In another incident, a 35-year-old man from the city died due to a silent heart attack while traveling to Gujarat. A group of 8 people employed by a caterer in Indore were going to Gujarat for a function, and one of them died midway due to a silent heart attack on Monday. They had stopped for breakfast at a restaurant near Dahod when one of them felt chest pain and fell unconscious. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Singh, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Musakhedi, and he worked with a caterer. His employer Ajeet said that he had sent eight workers to Gujarat for a function by a four-wheeler when one of them died midway. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. The MY Chowki police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.