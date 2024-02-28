Indore Police, Municipal Team Attacked With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Slum Near Professor Colony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore municipal corporation and police team were attacked by the locals during the anti-encroachment drive conducted at a slum near Professor Colony in the Bhawarkua area, Wednesday morning.

As the teams reached to demolish the illegal settlements here, the locals staged a road blockage, forcing women and children to lie down on the roads. Stones were pelted at cops and the civic body staff, following which the, the police chased away the protesters with batons.

Under the remove encroachments campaign by the Indore Municipal Corporation, efforts were made to reach the settlement. Despite warnings, a large crowd gathered, leading to a roadblock. When the administration didn't listen to them, the crowd resorted to pelting stones, prompting the police to use mild force. Heavy reinforcement has been deployed to control the situation.

The police swiftly removed them and restored smooth traffic flow within 45 minutes. A huge team of IMC and police personnel initiated the drive against residents who had encroached on the land. It is said that some children from the slum threw stones, but no injuries were reported. Women and children sat on the road to express their anger against the demolition. Later, the situation was brought under control, and the IMC team is demolishing the illegal structures erected by the slum residents. The team used JCBs and other equipment and machines for removing the encroachments. The demolition drive is still ongoing.

Notably, the corporation had previously taken significant action in the Khajrana area, along with clearing encroachments in the bustling Bambai Baazar area.