Indore: Sarafa Chaupati’s Fate Hangs In Balance | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Sarafa Traders’ Association and Sarafa Chaupati Association both had agreed for shifting late night street food market from the middle of the city around 10 days ago, a committee constituted for anticipating threat precipitation stated that decision in haste shouldn’t be taken as Sarafa Choupati is part of city’s culture. The committee submitted its report on Tuesday.

‘Sarafa is a part of city’s culture. So, about shifting it should not be taken in haste. We have submitted our recommendation but the final call over the fate of chaupati will be taken by Mayor Pushyamitra Bharagav in consultation with other public representatives in the city,’ committee chairman Rajendra Rathore said.

The report submitted mainly recommends that the Chaupatis is dangerous for public safety. Here the committee has also declared gas supply through pipeline as impractical and unfeasible practice.

Committee chairman Rajendra Rathore said that the report has been prepared after discussing with Sarafa Chaupati Association member and Sarafa Traders’ Association and residents. Everyone suggested shifting the Chaupati to some other place. The traders of Sarafa Chaupati appealed to the committee that they are ready to move to another place but they should be given space like Chhappan Dukaan.

History of issue

After the firecracker factory blast in Harda, the issue of such mishap from cylinders at Sarafa Chaupati and from cylinders of goldsmiths was raised.

Sarafa traders had expressed fear of a major accident in the narrow street of Sarafa. After this, the Municipal Corporation formed a committee, which inspected Sarafa Chaupati and submitted the report. In this, the situation of streets, houses, parking, traffic, gas cylinders, electricity connection, crowd etc was observed.

POINTS IN REPORT

The committee had discussed with the traders, chaupati shopkeepers and residents. Most of them have suggested shifting of Chaupati to somewhere else. The reason for this is said to be the danger due to hundreds of gas cylinders in the market.

On the other hand, not only the main Sarafa Market traders but also traders of nearby markets had now come in support of its shifting.

After talking to all parties, most members of the committee considered it as a threat and recommended shifting of the market to another place. All committee members submitted the report to the Mayor on Tuesday evening.

The issue will now be placed in the core committee. In the final round, the opinion of all public representatives including the Mayor will be taken and decision will be finalised.