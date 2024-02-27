 Indore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28

Indore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28

Power supply will remain disrupted in Rau and Revenue Nagar from 7:00 am to 9:30 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Indore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28 | File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seveal areas of Indore city will witness power cuts on Wednesday. The Electricity Board has announced a schedule of power cuts in specific areas, citing maintenance and tree cutting as the primary reasons behind this temporary inconvenience.

Power supply will remain disrupted in Rau and Revenue Nagar from 7:00 am to 9:30 am. 

In Nagin Nagar and Bangarda area of the city, the power supply will remain disrupted for 3 hours from 9:00 am to 12 noon owning to some maintenance work. 

Read Also
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: 65 Indore Chefs & 2500 Dishes; Know All About The...
article-image

Similarly, MP Nagar will face power cut between 7:00 am and 9:00 am. 

Meanwhile, Satya Sai and Tejaji Nagar will both face power cuts for three hours from 7:00 am to 10:00 am for line and grid maintenance. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28

Indore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28

MP: Narmada Pipeline Bursts In Khargone, Thousands Of Gallons Of Water Spill On Fields

MP: Narmada Pipeline Bursts In Khargone, Thousands Of Gallons Of Water Spill On Fields

MP: Teacher Barred From Saying 'Jai Shri Ram', Director Apologises Amid Escalating Situation In...

MP: Teacher Barred From Saying 'Jai Shri Ram', Director Apologises Amid Escalating Situation In...

MP: Two Arms Dealers Nabbed With 5 Pistols In Sendhwa

MP: Two Arms Dealers Nabbed With 5 Pistols In Sendhwa

MP: Dhar Police Still Groping In Dark As Accused Still Out Of Reach In School Teacher Murder Case

MP: Dhar Police Still Groping In Dark As Accused Still Out Of Reach In School Teacher Murder Case