Indore Power Outages: Rau, Nagin Nagar, MP Nagar, And More To Face Scheduled Cuts On Feb 28 | File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seveal areas of Indore city will witness power cuts on Wednesday. The Electricity Board has announced a schedule of power cuts in specific areas, citing maintenance and tree cutting as the primary reasons behind this temporary inconvenience.

Power supply will remain disrupted in Rau and Revenue Nagar from 7:00 am to 9:30 am.

In Nagin Nagar and Bangarda area of the city, the power supply will remain disrupted for 3 hours from 9:00 am to 12 noon owning to some maintenance work.

Similarly, MP Nagar will face power cut between 7:00 am and 9:00 am.

Meanwhile, Satya Sai and Tejaji Nagar will both face power cuts for three hours from 7:00 am to 10:00 am for line and grid maintenance.