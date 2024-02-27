Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: 65 Indore Chefs & 2500 Dishes; Know All About The Grand Feast

By: FP News Service | February 27, 2024
The Ambanis, known for their extragvagant celebration style, are all ready to host a royal wedding for son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.
The pre-wedding bash scheduled from March 1 to 3, will witness VVIP guests from Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Bollywood.
The 3-day festivities will feature the culinary expertise of Indore. As many as 65 finest chefs have been selected from the food capital to host the guests.
Transporting the essence of Madhya Pradesh's culinary traditions to Jamnagar, the Indore chefs will bring along an array of locally sourced ingredients and spices.
As many as 12 lavish meals , including Indian and global cuisines, will be presented during the three days.
From mouthwatering breakfast delights to elaborate dinner spreads, each dish will showcase the rich culture of Madhya Pradesh.
As many as 2500 dishes will be served during the 3-day celebrations, which will show the culinary diversity and rich flavors of Madhya Pradesh
And, mind you, no dish will be repeated.
Thanks For Reading!