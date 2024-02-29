MP: Family Members Fire Bullets At Each Other Over Property Division In Morena (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five persons were injured after a violent clash broke out between members of the same family over a land in Chaukhuti village of the Nurabad police station area in Morena. The altercation escalated into intense firing and stone-pelting.

The video of firing went viral on social media.

The dispute involved lawyer Mahendra Gurjar and some members of his family against another faction.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between lawyer Gurjar and the opposing faction early in the morning, which turned into physical violence. Gunshots were fired from one side, prompting the other group to retaliate by hurling stones. The situation got worse quickly, ending in a lot of gunfire that scared everyone in the area.

Sources said that a dispute over land ownership between the two factions erupted into violence, resulting in injuries to five individuals from both sides. The escalating violence prompted villagers to alert the authorities, after which the police reached the spot.

Additional Police Superintendent Arvind Singh Thakur said that while an ongoing land dispute between members of the same family was already there, the conflict intensified when they were not allowed to visit in the recitation of the Ramayana in the area. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the weapons used in the clash, whether they were locally acquired or obtained unlawfully from neighboring districts.