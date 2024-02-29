 Indore: Dentists Discuss Laws And Ethics In Dentistry
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Dentists Discuss Laws And Ethics In Dentistry

Indore: Dentists Discuss Laws And Ethics In Dentistry

Mayor suggests running Sanjeevani Clinics with help of dentists.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 08:23 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 dentists registered with the Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council and Indian Dental Association discussed the ethics and medical laws in dentistry during the one-day conference organised on Wednesday.

Chief guest deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla participated virtually in this programme and appealed to the dentists to ensure making Madhya Pradesh a top state in dental care and assured them of all support by the state government.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava suggested that Sanjeevani Clinics be run with the help of dentists in Indore and to make Indore No. 1 in traffic management along with cleanliness.

Read Also
Indore Police, Municipal Team Attacked With Stones During Anti-Encroachment Drive At Slum Near...
article-image

Dr Kailash Asawa, professor of Pacific Dental College, gave a lecture on the topic of medical negligence and ethical issues in dentistry. Advocate Anuj Dixit gave his lecture on dental advertising ethical law and limitations.  DCP of Indore Police Amarendra Singh presented his lecture on the topic of safeguards from cyber frauds. 

\Registrar, Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council Dr Amit Rawat, secretary of Indian Dental Association Indore branch Dr Aditya Mangal, treasurer IDA Dr Suruchi Sisodia, and Dr Kuldeep Rana were present at the conference. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Dentists Discuss Laws And Ethics In Dentistry

Indore: Dentists Discuss Laws And Ethics In Dentistry

Indore: Customs Destroy Smuggled Cigarettes, Cigars, Rolling Papers Worth ₹ 3.89 Cr

Indore: Customs Destroy Smuggled Cigarettes, Cigars, Rolling Papers Worth ₹ 3.89 Cr

Three Indore-Based Teams Make E-Vehicles For Baja SAEINDIA 2024

Three Indore-Based Teams Make E-Vehicles For Baja SAEINDIA 2024

Madhya Pradesh: Three Names Suggested For Dhar Lok Sabha Seat

Madhya Pradesh: Three Names Suggested For Dhar Lok Sabha Seat

Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Launches Campaign To Remove Stray Dogs

Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Launches Campaign To Remove Stray Dogs