Indore: Dentists Discuss Laws And Ethics In Dentistry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 dentists registered with the Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council and Indian Dental Association discussed the ethics and medical laws in dentistry during the one-day conference organised on Wednesday.

Chief guest deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla participated virtually in this programme and appealed to the dentists to ensure making Madhya Pradesh a top state in dental care and assured them of all support by the state government.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava suggested that Sanjeevani Clinics be run with the help of dentists in Indore and to make Indore No. 1 in traffic management along with cleanliness.

Dr Kailash Asawa, professor of Pacific Dental College, gave a lecture on the topic of medical negligence and ethical issues in dentistry. Advocate Anuj Dixit gave his lecture on dental advertising ethical law and limitations. DCP of Indore Police Amarendra Singh presented his lecture on the topic of safeguards from cyber frauds.

\Registrar, Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council Dr Amit Rawat, secretary of Indian Dental Association Indore branch Dr Aditya Mangal, treasurer IDA Dr Suruchi Sisodia, and Dr Kuldeep Rana were present at the conference.