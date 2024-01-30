 FPJ Cyber Secure: 31-Year-Old Lenskart Manager Duped Of ₹3.23 Lakh Bank Reward Points Scam
An investigation has been initiated, with an FIR filed against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

A 31-year-old manager at Lenskart in Colaba fell victim to cyber fraud after receiving a deceptive message on his mobile and was duped of Rs 3.23 lakh in total.

The message falsely warned about the impending expiration of his ICICI Bank credit card reward points, indicating a balance of Rs 8,767. It urged the victim, identified as Sanjay Shah from Vasai, to click on a provided link to redeem the points. Acting on it, he accessed a page where he unwittingly shared his credit card details and CVV number.

How the crime unfolded

Subsequently, three OTPs were sent to his mobile, and a substantial sum of Rs 3.23 lakh was swiftly transferred from his credit card to an unknown account. Realising the deceit, the victim promptly reported the incident to the Colaba Police. An investigation has been initiated, with an FIR filed against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

