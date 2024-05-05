Mumbai News: Man Arrested By DRI Officials In ₹2.23 Crore Gold Smuggling Case

Seized Smuggling Gold | FPJ

The officers of the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the syndicate that was involved in the smuggling of Rs 2.23 crore worth of gold from Dubai last year.

In May 2023, the agency officials apprehended two persons who had smuggled the precious metal from Dubai. They were members of a notorious syndicate operating out of Dubai, involved in the daily smuggling of substantial quantities of gold.

According to the agency sources, an operation was conducted by the DRI team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, based on specific intelligence. The operation aimed to counter the smuggling of gold into India, facilitated by two Indian passengers allegedly connected to a syndicate.

“On May 15, 2023, two passengers arriving from Dubai on an Emirates Flight were placed under surveillance. The suspects were subsequently intercepted and subjected to thorough examination and personal search. As a result, gold in paste form was discovered concealed within four plastic pouches, wrapped with black tape. The total weight of the recovered gold amounted to 3,535 grams, valued at Rs2.23 crore,” said an agency official.