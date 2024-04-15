PHOTOS: DRI Seizes 781 Bengal Monitor Lizard Hemipenes And 19.6 Kg Of Soft Corals Near Nashik

By: Ankita Apte | April 15, 2024
A team from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai thwarted an attempt to traffic endangered wildlife species near Nashik
The operation resulted in the seizure of 781 Bengal Monitor Lizard Hemipenes, locally known as "Hatha Jodis," and 19.6 kg of soft corals
Both these materials are listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, according to an official release
Acting on specific intelligence, a team of DRI officers from Mumbai laid a trap for the traffickers and apprehended them despite many hurdles
The extremely cautious trafficker changed locations, choosing a tribal hamlet for exchange and also engaging patrol groups
However, the DRI team evaded identification and attempted to rush in but was stopped by a patrol group and later pelted with stones by tribals
Despite the obstacles, the officers chased them for over half a kilometre on foot in the rough terrain, managing to apprehend the trafficker and recover the rare species near Nashik
The seized wildlife articles, along with the detained individual, were handed over to the Maharashtra State Forest Officials
They will be charged under the Wildlife Protection Act