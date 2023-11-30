 Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's Overhead Bin; Pilot Addresses Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAir India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's Overhead Bin; Pilot Addresses Issue

Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's Overhead Bin; Pilot Addresses Issue

The incident took place on an international flight operating between Delhi and London, earlier this November.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Air India Water Leak Video | Screenshot from X videos

A couple of videos showing an Air India flight witnessing a water leakage from its overhead bin above certain seats surfaced online and went viral. The incident took place on an international flight operating between Delhi and London, earlier this November. While passengers were seen filming the water dripping on their seats, the flight pilot was heard addressing flyers on the issue while the cabin crew assisted them by trying to cover the ceiling with a long cloth. Air India Water Leak Videos:

Air India takes note of issue

In one of the videos from the water leak episode, the pilot was heard addressing the passengers on the issue. While the entire announcement wasn't shared online, a glimpse from it said, "Ladies and gentlemen, your captain of flight is addressing you. I have been aware with the cabin crew that there is a water leakage from ceiling..." A detailed statement on the issue is yet awaited from the airlines after the videos from the water leakage incident went viral on social media.

A look into the viral videos

Most passengers were seen at ease despite the water leakage. The video showed them relaxing and taking a nap on their seats amidst the water dripping from above. Only a few were seen recording the incident on their cameras and sharing it online to draw the attention of the airlines for a bad experience.

However, a clip showed the onboard staff assisting passengers and ensuring their comfort. An air hostesses were seen trying to cover the leakage with a blanket in their desi jugaad to the scenario.

Read Also
Viral video: Love is in the air! Indian man proposes to a female passenger on Air India flight,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's...

Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's...

VIDEO: Mumbai Youth Performs Risky Stunt On BEST Bus In Bandra, Travels On Vehicle's Ledge To Avoid...

VIDEO: Mumbai Youth Performs Risky Stunt On BEST Bus In Bandra, Travels On Vehicle's Ledge To Avoid...

Ghaziabad Viral Video: Dengue Doesn't Stop Wedding; Bride Marries Admitted Groom In Hospital On...

Ghaziabad Viral Video: Dengue Doesn't Stop Wedding; Bride Marries Admitted Groom In Hospital On...

6 Images Of Orry That Show Him 'Time Travelling'

6 Images Of Orry That Show Him 'Time Travelling'

Zomato Joins Moye Moye Trend With 'Momo Mayo' Twist; X Post Goes Viral

Zomato Joins Moye Moye Trend With 'Momo Mayo' Twist; X Post Goes Viral