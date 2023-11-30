Air India Water Leak Video: Passenger Films Water Leaking Incident From Delhi-London Flight's Overhead Bin; Pilot Addresses Issue

Air India Water Leak Video | Screenshot from X videos

A couple of videos showing an Air India flight witnessing a water leakage from its overhead bin above certain seats surfaced online and went viral. The incident took place on an international flight operating between Delhi and London, earlier this November. While passengers were seen filming the water dripping on their seats, the flight pilot was heard addressing flyers on the issue while the cabin crew assisted them by trying to cover the ceiling with a long cloth. Air India Water Leak Videos:

#Watch as water drips onto passenger seats in a viral video allegedly from an Air India flight. The water leak from overhead bin raises concerns about inflight experiences.#AirIndia #InflightLeakage #PassengerExperience #Travel #Flight pic.twitter.com/zzVmmpZ4M4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 30, 2023

A Delhi to London Gatwick Air India plane started leaking mid-flight pic.twitter.com/29jrBAhH9n — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) November 25, 2023

Air India takes note of issue

In one of the videos from the water leak episode, the pilot was heard addressing the passengers on the issue. While the entire announcement wasn't shared online, a glimpse from it said, "Ladies and gentlemen, your captain of flight is addressing you. I have been aware with the cabin crew that there is a water leakage from ceiling..." A detailed statement on the issue is yet awaited from the airlines after the videos from the water leakage incident went viral on social media.

A look into the viral videos

Most passengers were seen at ease despite the water leakage. The video showed them relaxing and taking a nap on their seats amidst the water dripping from above. Only a few were seen recording the incident on their cameras and sharing it online to draw the attention of the airlines for a bad experience.

However, a clip showed the onboard staff assisting passengers and ensuring their comfort. An air hostesses were seen trying to cover the leakage with a blanket in their desi jugaad to the scenario.