Viral video: Love is in the air! Indian man proposes to a female passenger on Air India flight, here's what happened next

Viral video | Linkedin: Ramesh Kotnana

Love is in the air! The wedding season hasn't ended as a couple on an Air India flight was spotted ringing the wedding bells amidst several passengers and cabin crew. A video showing a man kneeling down and proposing to his love during the flight has surfaced on social media. The Indian couple can be seen winning the attention of co-passengers and also the internet. Watch video:

Reportedly, the wedding proposal towards the female passenger was made by none other than her fiancee who surprised her with a romantic gesture onboard.

The video surfaced on Linkedin by a user named Ramesh Kotnana, who captioned the post to read, "Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture (sic)."

Was it a yes? In the video, we can see the man presenting her with a heartfelt handwritten message on a chart paper and then kneeling down to say the magical words as he offers her the proposal ring. In no time, the surprised woman walks out of the seating and hugs him in a loving gesture to sign a positive reply.