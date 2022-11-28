Viral video: Romantic man's proposal goes wrong as ring falls into the sea, here's what happened next

Viral video | Twitter

How about someone taking you on a date to the midst of the sea, witnessing a picturesque sunset, recreating the classic Titanic pose, and then kneeling down to propose their love for you...? Too romantic, right? This all came true for a woman who was proposed by a Florida man during their boat ride. However, the end didn't come as desired as something went wrong during the love moment.

While the man (identified as Scott Clyne) took to propose his lady love, the ring accidentally fell into the waters. Soon after that, the video captures the man jumping into the sea for finding and fetching the lost jewellery. Did they manage to complete the moment? No spoilers, the viral video has the answer to your curiosity.

Watch video

If you just watched the video, you know that the plot didn't fall dull as the guy managed to pull in his ring from the waters. Later in the video, he can be seen resuming his proposal to his girlfriend. "I saw it bounce off the deck and hit the water and thankfully it floated for a split second, giving me the chance to grab it," Clyne told the New York Post.